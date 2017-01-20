Ellen DeGeneres Sends a Big LGBT Thank You to President Obama from 25 Celebs: WATCH

Boycott Inauguration. What Are You Doing Today? — Open Thread

Ellen DeGeneres collected videos from more than two dozen LGBT celebs and allies to create a big ‘Thank You’ video for President Obama, highlighting his achievements for marriage equality, hate crimes, and LGBT rights in the US and around the world.

Neil Patrick Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Parsons, Nathan Lane, Evan Rachel Wood, Colton Haynes, Jonathan Groff, Sia, Alan Cumming, Macklemore, Debra Messing, Lily Tomlin, George Takei, Kristen Bell, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox, Guillermo Diaz, Dan Bucatinsky, Tom Daley, Sarah Silverman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tig Notaro, Portia de Rossi, and Chris Colfer all sent in videos thanking the president.

Watch:

Ellen also paid tribute yesterday with a video featuring her favorite moments with the First Couple: