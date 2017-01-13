Jennifer Holliday’s Rep Says She Hasn’t Yet Agreed to Inauguration Even Though Trump Team Announced It

Jennifer Holliday’s representative says the Dreamgirls singer has not yet committed to the inauguration even though the Trump inauguration committee announced it this afternoon.
“Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet,” her publicist, Bill Carpenter, told TheWrap. “I’ll let you know later this afternoon for sure if she’ll be performing.”
The Presidential Inauguration Committee sent out an announcement earlier today that Holliday was among the acts performing.
Can't wait for @TobyKeithMusic, @LadyJHOLLIDAY, @3doorsdown, etc. and remarks from @realDonaldTrump at the #MAGA Welcome Celebration!
