Jennifer Holliday’s Rep Says She Hasn’t Yet Agreed to Inauguration Even Though Trump Team Announced It

Ruby Seadragon Spotted in the Wild for First Time: WATCH

Jennifer Holliday’s representative says the Dreamgirls singer has not yet committed to the inauguration even though the Trump inauguration committee announced it this afternoon.

Reports The Wrap:

“Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet,” her publicist, Bill Carpenter, told TheWrap. “I’ll let you know later this afternoon for sure if she’ll be performing.”

The Presidential Inauguration Committee sent out an announcement earlier today that Holliday was among the acts performing.