NYPD Investigating Hate Mail, Substance Sent to Gay Couple Who Confronted Ivanka Trump on JetBlue Flight

The NYPD is investigating several pieces of hate mail, one containing a “suspicious substance,” sent to a gay man who confronted Ivanka Trump last week aboard a JetBlue flight.

Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner and his husband Dan Goldstein were kicked off a JetBlue flight at JFK after Goldstein verbally confronting Ivanka Trump (she was flying with husband Jared Kushner, their cousins, and their three kids).

The NY Daily News reports that the couple has been “vilified” ever since the incident and has received hate mail that the NYPD is investigating:

The letters contained “various disparaging remarks regarding homosexuals,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

At least one of the letters had a suspicious substance in it, which was tested and deemed not harmful, officials said.

Police are trying to find who sent the letters. The case is being considered a bias crime.

The NY Post adds:

The letters, sent to the Upper East Side office of Matthew Lasner, also included photos of a poster board that said: “God hates fags,” and “Next time you and your fag husband die,” police said Thursday.

Lasner’s employment is also the subject of a petition:

As of Thursday, more than 61,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to have Lasner removed from Hunter College.

“Matt Lasner’s conduct is a direct representation of Hunter College,” wrote Brenden Bradley, who created the petition. “We believe his immature and cruel harassment of Ivanka Trump and her family at JFK airport should be met with disciplinary action.”