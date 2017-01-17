Randy Rainbow Grills Jennifer Holliday About the Real Reason for Her Inauguration Exit: WATCH

Randy Rainbow looks ahead to “the least attended party since [his] bar mitvah,” — Trumps inauguration — and the line-up of people planning to attend which includes a flock of geese, a life-size cutout of Anne Hathaway, and a block of cheese.
Joining Randy is the inauguration’s most recent drop-out: Jennifer Holliday.
Randy quizzes Holliday on the reasons for her exit, specifically the thing that scared her into changing her mind: gay Twitter.
Watch: