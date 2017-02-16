Towleroad

Colton Haynes Reveals Boyfriend in Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

by Andy Towle
February 16, 2017 | 10:05am

Colton Haynes is off the market. The Arrow actor revealed he has found love with a Beverly Hills florist, sharing an intimate photo of the couple on a rooftop at sunset.

 

Wrote Haynes in the Instagram post: “The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder.”

Haynes posted a post alluding to the relationship a week ago.

👬❤️😘

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

 

Leatham is a florist and Artistic Director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.

Leatham shared a photo of a roaring fireplace with dozens of balloons, saying “Valentine’s – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤” but did not mention Haynes.

Valentine's – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

 

