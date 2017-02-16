Colton Haynes Reveals Boyfriend in Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Twinks4Trump’s Lucian Wintrich Is Now a Credentialed White House Reporter. No, Seriously

Colton Haynes is off the market. The Arrow actor revealed he has found love with a Beverly Hills florist, sharing an intimate photo of the couple on a rooftop at sunset.

The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder. A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

Wrote Haynes in the Instagram post: “The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder.”

Haynes posted a post alluding to the relationship a week ago.

👬❤️😘 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Leatham is a florist and Artistic Director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.

Leatham shared a photo of a roaring fireplace with dozens of balloons, saying “Valentine’s – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤” but did not mention Haynes.