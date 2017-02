British Race Car Driver Danny Watts Comes Out as Gay

Arrow actor Colton Haynes, who revealed his new boyfriend in a post-Valentine’s day photo, has published the first photo of the couple together.

In an Instagram post, Haynes writes: “It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf”

Leatham is a florist and Artistic Director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.