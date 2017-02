Alan Colmes has died at the age of 66 after a brief illness, FOX News announced this morning.

Colmes addressed his absence from his FOX News radio show on January 30, saying: “As I previously mentioned on the show last year, there would be times I would be taking off from the show to deal with a medical issue. This is why I’ve been out recently and will be out this week as well. But I will be back taking your calls as soon as I