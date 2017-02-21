Julian Assange Defends Milo Yiannopoulos as Breitbart Mulls Dismissal

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan Comes into Focus in DHS Memos

Julian Assange, still holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London while avoiding extradition to Sweden on rape charges, defended man-boy love enthusiast Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday night.

Yiannopoulos was disinvited to CPAC and dropped by Simon & Schuster over the weekend after remarks surfaced in which he said he was comfortable with men having sex with boys as young as 13.

Tweeted Assange: “US ‘liberals’ today celebrate the censorship of right-wing UK provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos over teen sex quote.”

US 'liberals' today celebrate the censorship of right-wing UK provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos over teen sex quote.https://t.co/bz6dH0jyhk — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 21, 2017

He added: “Issue is ‘liberals’ cheering on a clearly illiberal act — book censorship — for political reasons with morality as cover.”

.@nycjaneyvee Issue is 'liberals' cheering on a clearly illiberal act — book censorship — for political reasons with morality as cover. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 21, 2017

Yiannopoulos is holding a press conference at 3 pm today in New York City.

Breitbart EIC: "Milo is going to have a press conference later today and he is going to talk about his future with Breitbart" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Breitbart employees are reportedly threatening to walk if Milo isn’t fired:

scoop: Breitbart senior editor tells me at least half a dozen employees ready to walk out if Milo is not fired. pic.twitter.com/k5wZ3OGTlL — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) February 20, 2017

The Washington Post adds:

By late Monday afternoon, there were ongoing discussions at Breitbart about Yiannopoulos’s future at the company, according to two people familiar with the organization who were not authorized to speak. Inside the newsroom, several staffers made clear to senior leadership that they felt uncomfortable and may decide to leave if he stays, the people said.