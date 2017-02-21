Julian Assange Defends Milo Yiannopoulos as Breitbart Mulls Dismissal

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
February 21, 2017 | 11:05am

Milo Yiannopoulos

Julian Assange, still holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London while avoiding extradition to Sweden on rape charges, defended man-boy love enthusiast Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday night.

Yiannopoulos was disinvited to CPAC and dropped by Simon & Schuster over the weekend after remarks surfaced in which he said he was comfortable with men having sex with boys as young as 13.

Tweeted Assange: “US ‘liberals’ today celebrate the censorship of right-wing UK provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos over teen sex quote.”

He added: “Issue is ‘liberals’ cheering on a clearly illiberal act — book censorship — for political reasons with morality as cover.”

Yiannopoulos is holding a press conference at 3 pm today in New York City.

Meanwhile, Breitbart employees are reportedly threatening to walk if Milo isn’t fired:

The Washington Post adds:

By late Monday afternoon, there were ongoing discussions at Breitbart about Yiannopoulos’s future at the company, according to two people familiar with the organization who were not authorized to speak. Inside the newsroom, several staffers made clear to senior leadership that they felt uncomfortable and may decide to leave if he stays, the people said.

