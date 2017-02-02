Trump Defends Alt-Right Troll Milo Yiannopoulos, Threatens Berkeley Funding After Students Protest

Samantha Bee Goes to Town on Trump’s Not-a-Muslim Ban: ‘The Act of a Giant Pussy’ – WATCH

Donald Trump on Thursday morning threatened UC Berkeley’s federal funding on Thursday morning following a night in which students shut down a speech by homocon white supremacist, Islamophobe, transphobe, fame-whore, Breitbart editor and con man Milo Yiannopoulos.

The peaceful protest was rocked by violent agitators, NPR reports:

In a statement, the university said: “The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest.”

It said that at the time more than 1,500 protesters were gathered outside the event.

“This was a group of agitators who were masked up, throwing rocks, commercial grade fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers,” UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennet told The Associated Press. Police put the campus on lock down for several hours. There were no reports of arrests or serious injuries, according to the AP.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning:

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Berkeley, of course, is one of the liberal bastions of free speech and education. Students were protesting hate speech, not trying to shut down free speech. Big difference.