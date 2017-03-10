‘American Idol’ Runner-Up La’Porshe Renae: ‘I Chose to Be Heterosexual After Being Homosexual for 2 Years’

Lorde Realized She’s a ‘Liability’ to Everyone and Wrote About It in a New Ballad – LISTEN

American Idol runner-up La’Porsha Renae, who caused a stir last year with remarks that she disagrees with the “homosexual lifestyle,” now says she “chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years.”

Added Renae: “I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit. #TRUTH”

You're wrong to think it's not a choice for some….because it was for me. #Truth https://t.co/qHPqu4eJjN — La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017

@JessicaLandd15 I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit. #TRUTH — La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017

Last year, the singer said:

“This is how I feel about the LGBT community: They are people just like us. They’re not animals as someone [Manny Pacquiao] stated before. They’re people with feelings. Although all of us may not agree with that particular lifestyle for religious reasons, whatever the reason is, you still treat each other with respect. Everybody is a human being. We should be able to coexist with one another.

“[However] I am one of the people who don’t really agree with that lifestyle. I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised. But I do have a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people. We should just respect each other’s differences and opinions and move on.”

She then backtracked after a firestorm erupted:

We don't have to agree with each other's life choices to love/respect one another. Live and let live. #RENAETION #RespectThatWeAreDifferent — La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) April 9, 2016

And said she “deeply apologized” for the remarks.