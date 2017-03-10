Towleroad

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up La’Porshe Renae: ‘I Chose to Be Heterosexual After Being Homosexual for 2 Years’

by Andy Towle
March 10, 2017 | 9:36am

American Idol runner-up La’Porsha Renae, who caused a stir last year with remarks that she disagrees with the “homosexual lifestyle,” now says she “chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years.”

Added Renae: “I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit.

Last year, the singer said:

“This is how I feel about the LGBT community: They are people just like us. They’re not animals as someone [Manny Pacquiao] stated before. They’re people with feelings. Although all of us may not agree with that particular lifestyle for religious reasons, whatever the reason is, you still treat each other with respect. Everybody is a human being. We should be able to coexist with one another.

“[However] I am one of the people who don’t really agree with that lifestyle. I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised. But I do have a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people. We should just respect each other’s differences and opinions and move on.”

She then backtracked after a firestorm erupted:

And said she “deeply apologized” for the remarks.

