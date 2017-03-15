Police Recommend 3 Prostitution-Related Charges Against Trump Campaign Chair Found with Underage Male Teen

The 5 Best Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs in the Key West Sun

Police are recommending three prostitution-related charges against Oklahoma state senator and Trump campaign chair Ralph Shortey, who was found in a Super 8 motel room with an underage male teen, KOCO reports:

The charges include: soliciting prostitution of a minor, prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting for the purpose of prostitution.

In addition, the Oklahoma Senate voted 42-0 to pass a resolution to punish Shortey for disorderly behavior.

SR7 reads "RESOLUTION IMPOSING PUNISHMENT ON SENATOR RALPH SHORTEY FOR DISORDERLY BEHAVIOR." @koconews — Bret Buganski (@KOCOBret) March 15, 2017

The Oklahoma Republican Party also released a statement:

“The Oklahoma Republican Party takes all accusations against elected officials seriously, especially when the welfare of a minor is involved. We have reached out to Senator Shortey for comment and have not heard back from him at this time. We await the report from law enforcement on whether charges will be filed.”