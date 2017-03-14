‘Real O’Neals’ Finale, Rupert Grint Gets ‘Snatch’d and More TV This Week

There’s a Lot of Hate in the World. And I’ve Played a Part in That.

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

We still don’t know if ABC’s The Real O’Neals will return for a third season, so Tuesday’s season two finale may be its swan song. Tune in at 9:30 p.m. Eastern to see if Vice Principal Murray pops the question to O’Neals’ matriarch Eileen (Martha Plimpton).

It’s season two for Hap and Leonard, Sundance’s GLAAD Media Award-nominated drama Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern. Michael K. Williams plays a gay Vietnam vet (he also played a gay Vietnam vet in When We Rise) caught up in murder, mystery and the law in this “swamp noir” set in the 1980s.

Guy Ritchie’s hustler action-flick Snatch gets the TV series treatment premiering Thursday on Crackle. In lieu of Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones and Jason Statham, we’ve got young hunks Lucien Laviscount, Luke Pasqualino and Ed Westwick, along with Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint.

Unless you’ve got a pre-schooler at home, you probably won’t be tuning in for Julie’s Greenroom, debuting Friday on Netflix, but the Jim Henson Company-produced kids’ show features a slew of gay icons. In addition to host Julie Andrews, expect appearances from Idina Menzel, Chris Colfer, Tituss Burgess and many more.

You might know Finn Jones best for his portrayal of gay knight Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones, but now he’s taking the lead in Marvel’s Iron Fist, bowing Friday on Netflix. The martial arts master is the final Defender to join the fray, joining the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.

What are you watching on TV this week?