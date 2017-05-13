Canada Launches 150th Anniversary Stamp Celebrating Marriage Equality: VIDEO

Canada Post has issued a new stamp celebrating same-sex marriage.
As part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, the agency unveiled the stamp on Tuesday at a LGBT community center in Toronto.
Meanwhile in Canada. A new stamp. pic.twitter.com/C04SD7pegA
— Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) May 10, 2017
CTV reports:
The maple-leaf-shaped stamp shows an image of a rainbow flag and the words “marriage equality” in both French and English.
Canada Post is issuing 10 special stamps to honour key moments in Canada’s 150-year history.
It says the day in 2005 when same-sex marriage became legal across the country is one of the milestones that have shaped Canada.
The stamp will be available on June 1st.
RELATED: Toronto Couple gets Bermuda Supreme Court to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
Watch Canada Post’s Marriage Equality video and a CTV report below.
Our 4th #Canada150 stamp commemorates the 2005 passage of the Civil Marriage Act, which made marriage equality the law throughout Canada. pic.twitter.com/915AE8ETqF
— Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) May 9, 2017