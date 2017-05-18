Former FOX News Chief Roger Ailes Dead at 77

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
May 18, 2017 | 8:47am

Roger Ailes

Former FOX News Chief Roger Ailes has died at 77.

Ailes wife Elizabeth confirmed the news in a statement to the Drudge Report:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Posted May 18, 2017 at 8:47am ETC by Andy Towle
