Cher Musical to Hit Broadway in 2018, She Confirms

by Andy Towle
June 7, 2017 | 10:04am

Cher confirmed via her Twitter account last night that a musical about her life will hit the Broadway stage in 2018.

Tweeted the icon: “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS !! IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018”

Whispers about the musical began in January in the New York Post, where Michael Riedel reported that Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore would be directing.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that report and that “The show is being produced by Hamilton’s Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez.”



