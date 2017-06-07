Cher Musical to Hit Broadway in 2018, She Confirms

Cher confirmed via her Twitter account last night that a musical about her life will hit the Broadway stage in 2018.
Tweeted the icon: “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS !! IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018”
Whispers about the musical began in January in the New York Post, where Michael Riedel reported that Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore would be directing.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that report and that “The show is being produced by Hamilton’s Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez.”