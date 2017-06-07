Cher Musical to Hit Broadway in 2018, She Confirms

Neo-Nazi Leader Urges Supporters to ‘Cleanse Sofia from Garbage’ at Upcoming Bulgarian Pride March

Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men and Menstrual Cycles

Cher confirmed via her Twitter account last night that a musical about her life will hit the Broadway stage in 2018.

Tweeted the icon: “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS !! IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018”

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

Whispers about the musical began in January in the New York Post, where Michael Riedel reported that Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore would be directing.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that report and that “The show is being produced by Hamilton’s Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez.”