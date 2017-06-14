House Majority Whip, Others Shot After Gunman Opens Fire at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

Matt Bomer Plays a Transgender Woman in ‘Anything’ – FIRST LOOK

Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday morning. The suspect is reportedly in custody.

Congressmen were practicing for an annual charity baseball game between Democrats and Republicans.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise has also reportedly been shot. Two Capitol police officers have reportedly been shot.

According to Rep. Mo Brooks, who spoke to CNN, the gunman began firing from behind a dugout he was using for protection and hit Scalise before a member of the GOP security detail began firing back at the gunman with a pistol.People scattered as Scalise dragged himself away from the gunman. At least five were wounded according to the eyewitness.

Brooks said approximately 40 to 45 people were attending the practice, including staffers, representatives, and security detail.

Brooks said the gunman appeared to be a middle-aged white male.

Donald Trump released a statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Developing…

Statement from office of Rep. Steve Scalise: Scalise was shot in the hip and is currently undergoing surgery. He is in "stable condition." pic.twitter.com/GaMuDOnoLN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul praises Capitol Police: "These guys were real heroes, and without them I think everyone would have been killed." pic.twitter.com/sNseLfzlBf — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 14, 2017

POTUS statement on congressional baseball practice shooting pic.twitter.com/0N1y79gxcU — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul said after 1st shot there was a rapid succession of shots… saw Scalise shot but moving. “trying to drag himself through the dirt" — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 14, 2017

from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot." — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017

U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise shot in the hip as gunman opens fire at Congressional baseball field in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/pEVlQg6o4Q — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise, multiple aides shot at Congressional baseball practice. pic.twitter.com/BECtQ9ajZq — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 14, 2017

#BREAKING Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 14, 2017