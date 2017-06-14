Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr., Republicans Begin Politicizing Congressional Baseball Shooting as Shooter is Identified

House Majority Whip, Others Shot After Gunman Opens Fire at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

by Andy Towle
June 14, 2017 | 7:58am

Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday morning. The suspect is reportedly in custody.

Congressmen were practicing for an annual charity baseball game between Democrats and Republicans.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise has also reportedly been shot. Two Capitol police officers have reportedly been shot.

According to Rep. Mo Brooks, who spoke to CNN, the gunman began firing from behind a dugout he was using for protection and hit Scalise before a member of the GOP security detail began firing back at the gunman with a pistol.People scattered as Scalise dragged himself away from the gunman. At least five were wounded according to the eyewitness.

Brooks said approximately 40 to 45 people were attending the practice, including staffers, representatives, and security detail.

Brooks said the gunman appeared to be a middle-aged white male.

Donald Trump released a statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Developing…

Posted June 14, 2017 at 7:58am ETC by Andy Towle
in baseball, POLITICS



You Might Also Like