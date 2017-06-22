Towleroad

BREAKING: ‘Don’t Give Up’ Joe Biden Urges LGBT Community: WATCH

Kelly Clarkson Found Herself Smack Dab in the Middle of a Gay Marriage Proposal: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 22, 2017 | 10:25am

Kelly Clarkson found herself in the middle of a gay marriage proposal on Tuesday night after her show at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Clarkson’s fan Alex Malerba and his boyfriend had a meet and greet with the singer and as they were posing for a photo Malerba got down on one knee to propose, shocking Clarkson, who squealed: “Oh my god, I’m so happy! Im like, a part of it! This is so beautiful. Congratulations.”

Wrote Malerba: “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES”

Watch (scroll to right for video):

 

And of course the most perfect engagement would need the most perfect ring!!!! @tiffanyandco

A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on



You Might Also Like