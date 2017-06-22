Kelly Clarkson Found Herself Smack Dab in the Middle of a Gay Marriage Proposal: WATCH

Shonda Rhimes and Russell T. Davies Producing U.S. Version of Gay U.K. Dramedy ‘Cucumber and Banana’

Kelly Clarkson found herself in the middle of a gay marriage proposal on Tuesday night after her show at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Clarkson’s fan Alex Malerba and his boyfriend had a meet and greet with the singer and as they were posing for a photo Malerba got down on one knee to propose, shocking Clarkson, who squealed: “Oh my god, I’m so happy! Im like, a part of it! This is so beautiful. Congratulations.”

Wrote Malerba: “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES”

Watch (scroll to right for video):

Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT