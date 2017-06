The U.S. Has Not Said a Word to Russia About Atrocities Against Gay Men in Chechnya

The folks at Paper magazine had sexually fluid America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champion Nyle DiMarco put on a pair of white briefs and jump up and down on a trampoline for Pride.

Why? Nobody knows. But they could have at least sprayed him with a hose while he was doing it.

Watch: