‘Captain America’ Arrested After Stealing Pride Flag, Swinging It at Bar Owner: WATCH

A Fort Myers, Florida man known as “Captain America” because of his habit of wearing the American flag as a cape was arrested this week for stealing a bar’s LGBTQ Pride flag and then attempting to assault the establishment’s owner with it.

NBC2 reports: “According to the police report, 38-year-old Jason Jacque was draped in an American flag walking along Broadway Street in downtown Fort Myers when he stepped up onto a dining table and ripped down the owner’s pride flag. … Jocque is facing charges of aggravated assault, property damage and criminal mischief, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. … Jocque has a history of arrests involving alcohol, drugs and human trafficking. Ray Marno of Fort Myers confirmed Jocque’s mug shot. He said Jocque is known to live among the homeless in Centennial Park.”