Towleroad

BREAKING: Married Former Oklahoma GOP Senator Ralph Shortey Hit with Federal Child Porn and Sex Trafficking Charges

‘Angels in America’ to Be Revived on Broadway with Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane

by Andy Towle
September 7, 2017 | 1:41pm

 

Tony Kushner’s epic play Angels in America is being revived on Broadway 25 years after the original in a production that was staged earlier this year by London’s National Theater.

RELATED: ‘Angels in America’ a Career High for Andrew Garfield: REVIEW

The NYT reports:

The revival will star Nathan Lane, the acclaimed stage actor (“The Producers”), as the anti-Communist lawyer Roy Cohn, as well as Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) as Prior Walter, a gay man with AIDS, and Denise Gough (“People, Places and Things”) as Harper Pitt, a Mormon woman with a fondness for Valium.

Seven of the eight cast members are following the production except for Russell Tovey who has a conflict. The play, directed by Marianne Elliott, is set to begin previews in February and open March 23.



You Might Also Like