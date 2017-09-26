Landlord Caught on Nest Camera Having Sex with a Man in Tenant’s Apartment Gets 2 Years in Prison

Sportscaster Dale Hansen Rips Trump and ‘Self-Proclaimed Patriots’ Over Attacks on Black Athletes and NFL: WATCH

Late last year, we reported that a Colorado couple discovered their landlord having sex with a man in their apartment after receiving a motion detection notice from their Nest camera.

That landlord, Carlos Quijada, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Smoking Gun reported:

After Quijada, 39, entered the residence, Pierce received a notification on his phone that the Nest system had detected noise in the apartment.

When Pierce subsequently checked the camera feeds, he saw Quijada and another man inside his bedroom.

The video shows the men each removing their pants immediately upon entering the room and then climbing atop the bed. Following a six-minute round of oral and anal sex, Quijada’s partner used one of DiGiulio’s dresses–plucked from a laundry pile–to wipe his genitals. At one point, Quijada uses another garment to attack a lubricant stain left on the green bed sheet.

Pierce, who provided the X-rated security video to TSG, said that the blue dress used as a post-sex clean-up rag was worn by his wife at the couple’s March wedding ceremony.

CBS Denver reports:

“Obviously landlords don’t have the ability to go into tenant apartments and do whatever they want to do,” said Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department. But this behavior warranted a felony trespassing charge.