Godson of Former Australian PM Kevin Rudd Beaten After Standing Up for Gay Marriage

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s godson Sean Foster was beaten in an alleged assault after standing up for marriage equality in Brisbane.
Said Rudd in a post to Instagram: “So many warnings to Turnbull about what this postal vote could unleash. Now my godson Sean has been punched while sitting at his bus stop, for objecting when a man began ripping down rainbow banners and hurling verbal abuse. #voteyes#MarriageEquality #bravekid”
He said the teenager had been assaulted for “standing up for marriage equality”. Australia is currently debating legalising same-sex marriage.
Police said a man had been charged with assault and public nuisance offences.
Mr Rudd claimed Sean had been attacked at a bus stop “for objecting when a man began ripping down rainbow banners and hurling verbal abuse”.
Police said the alleged attack happened in Brisbane on Tuesday and a 48-year-old man will face a court hearing next month.
Australians began casting votes this week in a non-binding postal survey on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.