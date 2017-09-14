Kid Rock Rants at Michigan Concert: ‘Why, These Days, is Everything So Gay?’ — WATCH

At his Detroit concert on Tuesday night, Kid Rock, who was introduced as “the next senator of the great state of Michigan,” launched into a long political rant about white supremacists, deadbeat dads, and LGBT rights.

There has been talk that Kid Rock (aka Ritchie) will mount a campaign against three-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Said the musician: “And why, these days, is everything so gay? Gay rights, transgender this and that. I say let gay folks get married if they want to and I’m not even close to a deathtrap. But things shouldn’t be this complicated, and no you don’t get to choose because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

