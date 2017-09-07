Towleroad

A New George Michael Single Has Been Released, and It’s a Nile Rodgers-Produced ‘Fantasy’ — LISTEN

by Andy Towle
September 7, 2017 | 11:27am

“Fantasy”, a track that was intended for George Michael’s album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 but later appeared as the B-side of the single “Waiting for That Day”, has been remixed by Nile Rodgers as a single from the forthcoming release Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1/MTV Unplugged.

Writes The Guardian:

A classic Rodgers choppy guitar line sits under a freshly minted pop-house rhythm, as Michael’s voice is pleasantly – and quite radically – mangled, before segueing into the original’s top line. Its status as a B-side rather undersells it – Michael’s secret weapon is a half-sung style of rapping that gets a good airing here, and the “if you ain’t got time for me, I’ll find another fantasy” pay-off is suitably fabulous. The sigh that closes the chorus remains a glorious bit of petulance.

Perhaps there isn’t a Prince-style vault waiting to be raided, and there needn’t be, given the strength of his existing work. Fantasy meanwhile is a reminder that George Michael could invest a dancefloor with sex and wit like few other pop stars.

Rodgers tweeted about the new track:

Listen:



