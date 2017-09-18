Nick Jonas’ ‘Find You’ Music Video Might Give You a Lyft: WATCH

Dianne Feinstein Rips Trump for Hillary Golf Ball Tweet: ‘Appalling and Disgusting…Grow Up and Do Your Job’

Nick Jonas’s vibey new track “Find You” now comes with a dreamy music video directed by Emil Nava, though nobody seems to know what’s going on in it.

Writes Idolator:

“After wandering around the sand dunes of Pismo Beach, California, the 25-year-old stumbles upon a beach rave and then randomly drives a sports car along the pristine shoreline. There’s a bit of emo-posing by a campfire, before things get really weird when he dives into the waves for some underwater love. Maybe it’s all a mirage?”

But then he gets picked up by a Lyft driver.

Adds Elite Daily:

“At the end of the video, Jonas jumps into a Lyft on the beach and leaves. Yes, he gets into a freakin’ Lyft. I couldn’t believe it either, but it happened.”

Watch: