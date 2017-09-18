One Million Moms Freak: ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Promoting Mental Disorder with Gender Fluid Character

Professional ‘Christianist’ boycotting organization One Million Moms is once again sexualizing children in their latest campaign targeting the 2018 reboot of Roseanne.

OMM’s main concern with the revival is the introduction of Roseanne’s nine-year-old grandson who is – according to Fox News – “gender creative,” “sensitive” and “effeminate.” The casting call notes that Mark – the son of Darlene and David – “displays qualities of both male and female young child traits.”

The horror.

OMM states:

Unfortunately, the age of Roseanne’s grandchildren may attract young viewers, so the victims of this outrageous program are the young cast members, not to mention any child who views the show. The sexualization and moral corruption of these children is child exploitation at its worst. No child should be introduced to the experience of mental disorders….

This new series will inevitably be celebrated by the LGBT community, as the 9-year-old is the first “gender non-binary” character to appear on network TV.

This will only be the beginning unless we speak up. Consider that the original “Roseanne’s” most controversial move was once a kiss between two women – that’s sadly a common scene on network television today.

Got it. Kissing bad.

OMM goes on:

Placing gender fluid and non-binary characters in mainstream television shows are the next step in normalizing a culture that dissociates a person’s biological gender from their “gender identity.”

DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as “gender fluid.” Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. ABC is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder.

OMM recently called for a boycott of Disney Junior show Doc McStuffins for including “a family with two moms.”

(Image via Wikipedia)