Ted Cruz Enjoyed Some Porn Overnight and the Whole Internet Watched Him

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) liked a two-minute long bisexual adult film clip from the Twitter account @SexuallPosts late last night and the “like” was quickly discovered by Cruz’s followers, like author and activist Dan Savage:

The NY Daily News reports:

Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier quickly addressed the senator’s late night Twitter activity and said “the offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.”

However, Frazier mistakenly said the video was posted to Cruz’s account, not liked.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

The clip vanished from Cruz’s feed at approximately 1:30 am.

The paper adds:

The former state solicitor general in 2007 tried barring Texans from buying sex toys by penning a failed argument that stretched for 76 staggering pages. Cruz’s one-time attempt to prohibit sales contradicted what one witness had to say about the future senator’s sexual encounters.

“Ted Cruz thinks people don’t have a right to ‘stimulate their genitals.’ I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his,” Craig Mazin tweeted last year.