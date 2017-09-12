Ted Cruz Enjoyed Some Porn Overnight and the Whole Internet Watched Him

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
September 12, 2017 | 7:20am

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) liked a two-minute long bisexual adult film clip from the Twitter account @SexuallPosts late last night and the “like” was quickly discovered by Cruz’s followers, like author and activist Dan Savage:

ted cruz porn

The  NY Daily News reports:

Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier quickly addressed the senator’s late night Twitter activity and said “the offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.”

However, Frazier mistakenly said the video was posted to Cruz’s account, not liked.

The clip vanished from Cruz’s feed at approximately 1:30 am.

The paper adds:

The former state solicitor general in 2007 tried barring Texans from buying sex toys by penning a failed argument that stretched for 76 staggering pages. Cruz’s one-time attempt to prohibit sales contradicted what one witness had to say about the future senator’s sexual encounters.

“Ted Cruz thinks people don’t have a right to ‘stimulate their genitals.’ I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his,” Craig Mazin tweeted last year.

