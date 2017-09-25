These Men Were Transformed into an Incredible Living ‘Tom of Finland’ Drawing: WATCH

Bodybuilders Anthony McDonough and Christopher Glebatsas were transformed into a living Tom of Finland drawing by body painter Michael Mejia. Mejia was a contestant on the GSN body painting competition show Skin Wars.
Tom of Finland was a finnish artist known for his hyper-masculine, eroticized images of gay men.
McDonough and Glebatsas were captured by photographer Mike Ruiz after being painted head to toe.
Watch:
100% #tomoffinland body paint by yours truly on #megastuds @anthony.mcdonough and @christopher.glebatsas Behind the scenes with legendary @mikeruizone
The final image:
