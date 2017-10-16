John Oliver Rips the Academy for Hypocrisy Over Harvey Weinstein Expulsion: WATCH

Ophelia, Strongest Eastern Atlantic Hurricane Ever Recorded, Barrels Toward Ireland and into History Books

John Oliver took a look at the astonishing details surrounding the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal last night, blasting the Academy for hypocrisy for kicking him out and not others.

Oliver played a clip featuring Angie Everhart, who said she was on a cruise and Weinstein broke into her room masturbating.

Said Everhart: “I told people on the boat, I told people at the dinner I was at. And everybody was, like, ‘Oh that’s just Harvey.'”

Said Oliver: “What the f**k?! So everyone knew, and they just went with it: ‘Oh yeah, Harvey’s going to burst into your room and masturbate. That’s just Harvey. He’s like sex-criminal version of the Kool-Aid Man.”

Oliver also called out Donna Karan for defending Weinstein, suggesting that by the way women are dressing and “presenting themselves these days” they are “asking” for it.

Finally, Oliver lashed out at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which kicked Weinstein out. Why? Because they gave other sexual predators in their membership a pass.

Said Oliver: “Yes, finally ― the group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out. So congratulations, Hollywood. See you at the next Oscars where ― and this is true ― Casey Affleck will be presenting Best Actress.”

Watch: