Here’s Anthony Rapp’s Debut Scene as the First Gay Character on TV’s ‘Star Trek’ – WATCH

Star Trek: Discovery debuts tonight on CBS All Access and Anthony Rapp plays the first gay character in a TV series based around the sci-fi franchise. His debut scene (above) gives no indication of his sexual orientation. That will come next week, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Rapp’s significant other will be played by Wilson Cruz.

Said Rapp to EW:

“I’m really excited and happy when a gay character is a part of a story — especially when a gay character is created in a complex and human and non-stereotypical, interesting way, and that has certainly been the case with Stamets. And you get to see his relationship. There was a little glimpse [of a relationship with] Sulu in Beyond, and it was a nice nod. But in this case, we actually get to see me with my partner in conversation, in our living quarters, you get to see our relationship over time, treated as any other relationship would be treated.”