Australian People Vote ‘Yes’ for Marriage Equality

Australia has voted YES for marriage equality in a nationwide postal vote in which 12,727,920 million citizens cast ballots, 79.5 percent of all eligible voters.

Results:

Of the eligible Australians who expressed a view on this question, the majority indicated that the law should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry, with 7,817,247 (61.6%) responding Yes and 4,873,987 (38.4%) responding No. Nearly 8 out of 10 eligible Australians (79.5%) expressed their view.

All states and territories recorded a majority Yes response. 133 of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions recorded a majority Yes response, and 17 of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions recorded a majority No response.

The vote is non-binding. What happens next is the government will facilitate introduction of a private member’s bill to legalize same-sex marriage. This would allow parliamentary debate and a vote.

Developing…

In Melbourne, Luke and George are matching in floor-length op shop chic #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/bOBb4ou6xH — Tom Cowie (@tom_cowie) November 14, 2017

Nick Higgins and David Brine. Nick’s feeling “optimistic”. “I just wish the government would do their thing properly.” #marriageequaility pic.twitter.com/EGXui6jOuG — Michael McGowan (@mmcgowan569) November 14, 2017