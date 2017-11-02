Barbra Streisand is Bringing Her ‘Mem’ries’ and ‘Magic’ to Netflix for Thanksgiving: WATCH

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells to Headline Revival of ‘Boys in the Band’ on Broadway

Netflix is plotting your Turkey Day agenda with the new concert event Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!. It drops on Thanksgiving eve (November 22) at midnight and features a look at her career spanning six decades and the celebs who have dotted that career, like Melissa McCarthy, Jamie Foxx, Alec Baldwin, and Hugh Jackman.

Directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand, produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

Watch: