New ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Trailer Features More Cher: WATCH

Cher made a dramatic entrance in the first trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, but the second trailer, which debuted during last night’s Grammys, serves up a few more helpings.

See which classic Abba track she has given voice to in the TV spot, above.

Cher also appeared during the Grammys telecast, in a must-not-miss segment featuring Hillary Clinton, in which they read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s Trump White House tell-all Fire and Fury.

Cher is also set to headline the sold-out official Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras party on Saturday, March 3 in Sydney, Australia.

A musical about the life of Cher, The Cher Show, is set to debut on Broadway in 2018.

From the show’s producers: “The Cher Show is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who’s done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They’re all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they’re all the star of The Cher Show.”

EW reported:

The biographical musical will feature Cher’s chart-topping hits, and will follow the life of the singer, actress, and icon.

The Cher Show will feature a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q), choreography by Christopher Gattelli (a Tony winner for Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Daryl Waters (a Tony winner for Memphis). Producers on the project are Flody Suarez (What’s New Pussycat) and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).