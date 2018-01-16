A Second Openly Gay Figure Skater Has Qualified for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Last week we reported that U.S. Figure Skater Adam Rippon became the first openly gay male to qualify for the Winter Olympics. Another out gay man will be joining Rippon, but he’ll be competing for Canada.
Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford has qualified and will be competing with his partner Meagan Duhamel.
Radford came out in 2014 and was the first elite figure skater to come out at the height of his career. Radford and Duhamel are three-time defending Canadian pairs champions — and they won bronze at the World Championships in 2013 and 2014.
Mr. Olympia. Height-188cm Weight-90kg Superpower- the ability to throw small girls long distances and fly…(across the ice). Enemies- Gravity and bad music. Weapons of choice- Metal blades and Dramatic hand gestures. ⚡️✨😁 #superhero #figureskating #figureskater #justhavefun #malemodel #olympia #muscle #strength #focus #beolympic #canada #gayathlete Thank you to @aplus_creative and @jenn_goren for the amazing photo!
In an interview with Outsports, Radford recalled how he was teased mercilessly as a child, not only because figure skating was considered a “gay” sport but because he had a lisp. But being gay in figure skating pairs also had its advantages, Radford says:
“A lot of pairs end up dating one another. It can become risky because your on-ice training can be affected by your off-ice relationship. If you have a fight at home, it makes that training difficult. I used to joke around that I’m the ultimate pair-boy. I never had to worry about developing an off-ice relationship.”
Radford said many in the figure skating community already knew. He and his boyfriend had been together four years, and they’re raising a daughter together.
And now they’re engaged.
I've learned that the best things in life have a level of simplicity to them. I see it in art, I hear it in music and I feel it with this man. Loving him is simple and beautiful. The feeling of freedom and joy I had flying over the mountains is the same feeling I have when I think of life with @luis_febi …and I want to feel that forever so… I asked him to marry me and he said yes!! #love #freedom #happiness #💍#thankyou #simplelove