Ja Rule Goes on Homophobic Tirade Against ‘Power Bottom’ 50 Cent

A decades-old feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent erupted again this week after Ja Rule unleashed a series of homophobic tweets referring to his rap rival as a “power bottom,” among other things.

Writes XXL Mag:

Prior to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest success stories with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent was an up-and-coming rapper looking to make his way in the game. He quickly became known for calling rappers out by name on songs like his infamous 1999 single “How to Rob,” which included jabs at heavyweights like JAY-Z, Ma$e, DMX and Big Pun. While 50 Cent was considered a buzzworthy prospect, at the time, he was a relative unknown in comparison to Ja Rule, who’s own debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci, was certified platinum off the strength of the lead single “Holla Holla,” making him one of New York City’s leaders of the new school.

Although the circumstances are murky, somewhere along the line, the two artists bumped heads, resulting in 50 Cent throwing down the gauntlet and waging war with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. as a staff, record label and as a crew. What ensued was one of hip-hop’s longest-lasting, most-heated beefs—a conflict that’s still simmering to this day.

Ja Rule’s assault took place over a number of days, starting on January 19th.

Tweeted Ja Rule: “From now on everyone can refer to @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy… #ticklebooty 😂🤣😭 that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SH*T… and if he does sue him like he did me…”

From NOW ON EVERYONE CAN REFER TO @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy… #ticklebooty 😂🤣😭 that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SHIT… and if he does sue him like he did me… #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Responding to a follower that thought the “ticklebooty” nickname funny, Ja Rule tweeted again a short time later: “Nah what’s funny is @50cent let’s women and MEN play with his butthole… that’s kinda funny.”

Nah what’s funny is @50cent let’s women and MEN play with his butthole… that’s kinda funny 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/xBl8kDSKsH — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

The next day Ja Rule tweeted again: “I really don’t see why people like 50 Cent aka #PowerBottom. He hates on any black man or woman having success… he hates on Diddy, on Jay, on Empire. C’mob how you beefing with Taraji???”

I really don’t see why ppl like @50cent aka #Powerbottom 🤣 he hates on any black man or woman having success… he hates on Diddy on Jay on Empire cmon how you beefing with Taraji??? #ticklebooty #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

And after inciting 50 Cent’s fans: “Haha i got you #ticklebootybandits maaad lmao that’s what I call @50cent Stan’s grown men coming on my page with another mans dick in they mouth your wives/girlfriends must be proud…”

Haha i got you #ticklebootybandits maaad lmao that’s what I call @50cent Stan’s grown men coming on my page with another mans dick in they mouth your wives/girlfriends must be proud… 😩😂🤣 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

Continuing: “Now I know why 50 Cent named his show POWER… #PowerBottom #TickleBooty”

50 Cent has yet to respond.