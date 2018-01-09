Potential WH Press Secretary Gayle King Isn’t Hushing the Oprah 2020 Talk: WATCH

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
January 9, 2018 | 9:49am

Oprah 2020? CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King reacted on Tuesday morning to talk of her best friend’s potential run for president..

RELATED: Oprah Actively Considering Run for President in 2020: CNN

Said King: “I absolutely don’t think her position has changed. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah Show, you always have the right to change your mind, but that’s certainly not something she’s considering right now.”

Oprah is actively considering a run for president in 2020, according to two close friends who spoke with CNN reporter Brian Stelter.

Following her rousing and powerful speech at last night’s Golden Globes, #Oprah2020 began trending on Twitter, stoking rumors that the speech was a stepping stone to a potential run.



