Potential WH Press Secretary Gayle King Isn’t Hushing the Oprah 2020 Talk: WATCH

Oprah 2020? CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King reacted on Tuesday morning to talk of her best friend’s potential run for president..
Said King: “I absolutely don’t think her position has changed. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah Show, you always have the right to change your mind, but that’s certainly not something she’s considering right now.”
".@Oprah is intrigued by the idea” but not considering a presidential run right now – More from @GayleKing on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/RZYFwPtyGf
— Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 9, 2018
Oprah is actively considering a run for president in 2020, according to two close friends who spoke with CNN reporter Brian Stelter.
Following her rousing and powerful speech at last night’s Golden Globes, #Oprah2020 began trending on Twitter, stoking rumors that the speech was a stepping stone to a potential run.