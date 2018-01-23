Simon Shelton Barnes, Actor Who Played Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky Amid ‘Gay’ Controversy, Has Died at 52

Activist David Mixner Takes the Stage Again for LGBTQ Benefit ‘Who Fell Into The Outhouse?’

Simon Shelton Barnes, the actor who played Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky and became mired in a controversy over the character’s sexual orientation in the ’90s, has died at 52. A cause of his sudden death has not been given.

The Guardian reports:

Barnes was a trained ballet dancer and choreographer, but found fame as the tallest Teletubby who always carried a red “magic” handbag.

He became embroiled in a furore over the sexuality of Tinky Winky, who was accused of being a gay role model who could be morally damaging to children by evangelical preacher Jerry Falwell in 1999. “He is purple – the gay-pride colour; and his antenna is shaped like a triangle – the gay-pride symbol,’’ he wrote in the National Liberty Journal.

“People always ask me if Tinky Winky is gay,” Barnes said. “But the character is supposed to be a three-year-old so the question is really quite silly.”