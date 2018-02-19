Fergie’s Unique National Anthem Performance Causes Some NBA All-Star Players to Laugh: WATCH

Adam Rippon Turns Down NBC Job Offer, Which He Found Out About Via Twitter

At last night’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie delivered one of the most memorable National Anthem performances in recent memory.

A few NBA players, including Draymond Green, could barely hold back their laughter over the unique performance (above).

And Twitter went wild:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now. I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

I gotta feelin’- tonight’s not gonna be a good night for Fergie. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s anthem woke pigs and sheep in petting zoos all across America. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

fergie is the friend who always suggests karaoke pic.twitter.com/EJqfJkRtSU — Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) February 19, 2018

it has been HOURS since Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA all star game and the president has STILL refused to acknowledge and respond as the leader we need as a nation in this time of strife — erin ryan (@morninggloria) February 19, 2018

Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018

I just listened to 7 seconds of Fergie trying to sing the National Anthem and now, I am WIDE awake. I’m so alert I could do my taxes right now. Shit. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 19, 2018