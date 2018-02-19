Fergie’s Unique National Anthem Performance Causes Some NBA All-Star Players to Laugh: WATCH

At last night’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie delivered one of the most memorable National Anthem performances in recent memory.
A few NBA players, including Draymond Green, could barely hold back their laughter over the unique performance (above).
And Twitter went wild:
Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018
Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now.
I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 19, 2018
Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.
— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018
I gotta feelin’- tonight’s not gonna be a good night for Fergie.
— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018
Fergie’s anthem woke pigs and sheep in petting zoos all across America.
— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018
fergie is the friend who always suggests karaoke pic.twitter.com/EJqfJkRtSU
— Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) February 19, 2018
it has been HOURS since Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA all star game and the president has STILL refused to acknowledge and respond as the leader we need as a nation in this time of strife
— erin ryan (@morninggloria) February 19, 2018
Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018
I just listened to 7 seconds of Fergie trying to sing the National Anthem and now, I am WIDE awake. I’m so alert I could do my taxes right now. Shit.
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 19, 2018
Anyone talking shit about Fergie singing the National Anthem should try reading the news from this past week, then maybe we could focus on what our real problems are, cuz it damn sure ain’t her. #NBAAllStar2018
— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) February 19, 2018