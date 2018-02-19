Towleroad

BREAKING: Gay Canadian Skater Eric Radford is Sad That Adam Rippon Has to Deal with a Homophobic President

Fergie’s Unique National Anthem Performance Causes Some NBA All-Star Players to Laugh: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 19, 2018 | 7:28am

At last night’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie delivered one of the most memorable National Anthem performances in recent memory.

A few NBA players, including Draymond Green,  could barely hold back their laughter over the unique performance (above).

And Twitter went wild:



You Might Also Like