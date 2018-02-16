Towleroad

BREAKING: New Report Details Playboy Model Karen McDougal’s Affair with Trump and Efforts to Cover It Up

Jeffrey Tambor Blasts Amazon and Jill Soloway After Official Exit from ‘Transparent’

by Andy Towle
February 16, 2018 | 10:12am

Trans[parent

Actor Jeffrey Tambor released a statement on Thursday after he was officially ousted from the Amazon hit TV show Transparent following sexual harassment accusations by a former assistant and by one of the show’s guest stars, Trace Lysette.

Tambor blasted Amazon for mishandling the claims in a statement to Deadline: “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me…In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

Added Tambor: “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates”



You Might Also Like