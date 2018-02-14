Ryan Murphy Signs with Netflix in Record-Breaking $300 Million Deal

Producer/Director Ryan Murphy has signed a deal with Netflix for what is said to be a record-breaking $300 million. The deal starts July 1.

Said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, in a statement: “Ryan Murphy’s series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work. From Nip/Tuck – our first licensed series – to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and American Horror Story, we’ve seen how his brand of storytelling captivates consumers and critics across the globe. His celebrated body of work and his contributions to our industry speak for themselves, and we look forward to supporting Ryan in bringing his broad and diverse stories to the world.”

Said Murphy: “The history of this moment is not lost on me. I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows.”

A new original series from Murphy, Ratched and The Politician, will premiere globally on Netflix. Murphy also oversees production on the following series: American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Feud, 9-1-1 and the upcoming Pose.