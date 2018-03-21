Charlotte Pence: ‘I’m All For’ John Oliver’s Gay Bunny Book – WATCH

Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte, who wrote the family’s Marlon Bundo book, says she’s totally behind John Oliver’s parody book about a gay bunny which is outselling hers.

.@charlipence on @iamjohnoliver's parody book on the second family's pet bunny: "His book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind… I'm all for it." pic.twitter.com/hEWn4sX95H — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 20, 2018

Said Charlotte: “I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery in a way…But in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind. We have two books that are giving to charities that are both about bunnies, so I’m all for it, really.”

All proceeds from Oliver’s book go to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide hotline, and AIDS United. It’s doubtful that Vice President Mike Pence, whose anti-LGBTQ record and support for gay conversion therapy is the reason Oliver created the parody book, is behind Oliver’s charities.