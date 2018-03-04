Cher Dazzles at Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney: WATCH

Cher, 71, lit up Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with a medley of her hits (above) including “All or Nothing”, “Strong Enough”, “Believe”, and “If I Could Turn Back Time” after making a show-stopping appearance at the parade route earlier in the evening.

The Guardian reports:

Cher, who was the headline act for the Mardi Gras after-party, had been rumoured to make an appearance during the parade and on Saturday night, the gay icon captivated the 300,000-strong crowd as she stepped out on to Taylor Square to the tune of Turn Back Time.

The singer, sporting bright orange hair and a low-cut black top with a silver-embroidered jacket, mingled with her many fans. She said she loved the feeling of the parade and even chimed in about Australia’s passing of same-sex marriage laws.

“It’s about time,” Cher told reporters.

The American singer praised the Mardi Gras and said she wished she had attended one earlier.

“I love that everybody is having such a good time and there’s no feeling of any kind of anger, there’s no negativity and that’s what I like most,” Cher said.

Watch a video of the parade including Cher’s appearance:

Cher spent time with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Welcome to Sydney, Cher! @GladysB Lucy and I and all your fans thrilled to be with you at the 40th Mardi Gras & first since Australia achieved marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/EIYDaq2OTG — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) March 3, 2018