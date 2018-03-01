Gus Kenworthy Gives YouTube Some Advice on Curbing Hateful Homophobic Comments

Hope Hicks Resigned After Trump Chewed Her Out for Admitting to Lying: REPORT

Earlier this week, to make a point to those who believe “homophobia doesn’t exist anywhere,” Gus Kenworthy revealed some of the anti-gay abuse he gets on his YouTube channel.

Tweeted Kenworthy: “Them: It’s 2018 nobody cares that you’re gay. Homophobia doesn’t exist anymore. Get over yourself.”

He then posted a few screenshots of his YouTube comment notifications, which contained messages like “Gross faggot. F**k you. Go die of aids. Sodom and Gomorrah will return. Sick nasty pedo-fag.” Click on the tweet to enlarge them.

Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself. My YouTube notifications: pic.twitter.com/moASu15TR4 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 27, 2018

YouTube responded to Kenworthy, telling him the platform is working harder to curb abusive comments: “This is unacceptable, we’re so sorry these comments and notifications came through to you. We’re actively working to fix this so you won’t see or be notified of abusive comments and exploring more ways to protect people from abusive comments overall.”

This is unacceptable, we’re so sorry these comments and notifications came through to you. We’re actively working to fix this so you won't see or be notified of abusive comments and exploring more ways to protect people from abusive comments overall. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 28, 2018

Kenworthy thanked YouTube and offered a suggestion: “Maybe consider filtering out keywords and phrases like ‘faggot’ and ‘kill yourself’ so that they just never show up in anyone’s comments? I’m confident enough to brush it off but a younger me would have had a harder time.”

Thank you YouTube! Maybe consider filtering out keywords and phrases like "faggot" and "kill yourself" so that they just never show up in anyone's comments? I'm confident enough to brush it off but a younger me would have had a harder time. https://t.co/9Iugwoev1q — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 28, 2018

me to my haters pic.twitter.com/B1rp01zsCy — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 28, 2018

In other Gus news, he said he’ll be at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in SoHo today for those of you in NYC.

Hi NYC peeps! I'll be at the @RalphLauren SoHo store tmrw from 5 – 6:30pm along w/ other RL & USA teammates @JamieAsnow, @AjaLEvans, @AlexShibutani & @MaiaShibutani! Come get a picture or an autograph (if ppl still do that). If anybody brings me dippin' dots I'll love u 4 ever. — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) March 1, 2018

