‘Love, Simon’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Releases Queer Anthem ‘Kiss the Boy’ – WATCH

Actor Keiynan Lonsdale has released a new single, “Kiss the Boy”, which Lonsdale told Billboard he wrote after seeing the first trailer for Love, Simon, which he’s co-starring in.

Said Lonsdale: ” I was thinking about the Love, Simon trailer and I was really happy. Eventually, I got the hook, ‘If you wanna kiss the boy/ Then you better kiss the boy right now.’ … I had so much to draw off, with the movie, my own personal life and every relationship I’d been in and other people’s stories that they’d told me.”

I believe Life is simply the biggest story that ever was, & each of us has the opportunity to write this narrative in our own unique ways. This is my way.. for now 🙂 I love you all forever, cause we’re in this together. #KissTheBoy x — Keiynan Lonsdale 🌈 (@KeiynanLonsdale) March 28, 2018

Lonsdale came out as bisexual in an Instagram post in 2017.

Said Lonsdale at the time: “Not faking shit anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I’ve become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared… no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s fucking inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren’t exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we’re all one. Just love.”