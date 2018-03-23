Matt Bomer Bought Out an Entire Screening of ‘Love, Simon’ and is Inviting the Public

Driver Charged with Murder After Fatally Ramming Man with Car Outside Houston Gay Bar

Matt Bomer bought out an entire screening of Love, Simon for a showing this Sunday and is inviting the public to see it for free.

You’ll have to be in Bomer’s hometown of Spring, Texas, however.

Wrote Bomer on Instagram: “Please come see @lovesimonmovie in my hometown of Spring, TX for free! @halls.simon and I bought out the whole screening for you. This is an important movie, and a really good one. I know you’ll love it so come watch for free this Sunday! #loveislove #hometown #springtx #lovesimon”

Details below: