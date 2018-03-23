Towleroad

Matt Bomer Bought Out an Entire Screening of ‘Love, Simon’ and is Inviting the Public

by Andy Towle
March 23, 2018 | 10:25am

Matt Bomer bought out an entire screening of Love, Simon for a showing this Sunday and is inviting the public to see it for free.

You’ll have to be in Bomer’s hometown of Spring, Texas, however.

Wrote Bomer on Instagram: “Please come see @lovesimonmovie in my hometown of Spring, TX for free! @halls.simon and I bought out the whole screening for you. This is an important movie, and a really good one. I know you’ll love it so come watch for free this Sunday! #loveislove #hometown #springtx #lovesimon

Details below:



