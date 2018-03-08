Olly Alexander’s New ‘Years & Years’ Single ‘Sanctify’ is About Straight Guys Who Explore Gay Sex: VIDEO

Seth Meyers Gets to Know Nick Robinson, the Star of the Gay-Themed ‘Love, Simon’ – WATCH

Years & Years and its frontman Olly Alexander released a new video for “Sanctify”, the first single from their upcoming album.

The video depicts a cyborg society which enslaves humans for their own pleasure and entertainment.

The track itself is inspired by something much more personal.

Said Alexander to Zane Lowe on Beats1: “I wanted to write a song that was kind of inspired from some experiences I’ve had with guys who identify as straight but I’ve had something a bit more than just a friendship with them. And I was interested in what’s happening in that interaction. Also cause it spoke a bit to my own coming out journey as a gay guy…And then the music side of it…I wanted something that felt like it could be Britney-era ‘Slave 4 U’ meets like Timbaland or Neptunes, just cause that’s my favorite kind of stuff to listen to.”

Watch a clip from Alexander’s Beats1 interview: