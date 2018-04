When the Doctor Regrets Saying ‘Show Me Where It Hurts’ – WATCH

Voters in Anchorage, Alaska appear to have defeated Proposition 1, an anti-trans “bathroom bill” that would have forced people to use bathrooms corresponding with their birth certificate gender.

Anchorage Press reports:

No on Prop 1 took 53 percent of the votes with yes getting 46 percent.

This failure of the referendum to pass would mean that laws would retain the rights afforded to transgender people as passed in the Anchorage Assembly resolution of 2015.