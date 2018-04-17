Towleroad

BREAKING: Drag Queen Ada Vox Stuns ‘American Idol’ with Soaring Version of ‘Defying Gravity’ – WATCH

Clearasil Thinks Unwanted Zits Look Like Stereotypical Homosexuals, Say Critics

by Towleroad
April 17, 2018 | 11:16am

A new ad from Clearasil titled “Pimples Make Terrible Prom Dates” shows a pair of female high school students preparing for prom, when one discovers she has a blemish.

“If this turns into a pimple, I will literally die,” she tells her friend.

Cut to a close-up of the pimple, which is actually an effeminate man with a shrieking voice in a pink ruffled suit who punctuates his words with a flamboyant kick before flipping his hair back and settling into a pointed toe pose.

Clearasil is applied, prom is saved, and the young ladies are returned to their prom dates safe from the marauding intruder.

Watch:

Homophobic?

Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes had this to say about the ad: “Imagine the marketing department brainstorming this commercial. ‘Let’s make the pimple an extremely gay guy in a pink suit and then we’ll kill it so the girls can go to the prom!’ hahaha.”

Others had this to say:

(via NewNowNext)

Posted April 17, 2018 at 11:16am ETC by Towleroad
in business, Clearasil



You Might Also Like