EDM Star Avicii Dead at 28

EDM artist, DJ and producer Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) has died at the age of 28 in Oman, according to a statement from his representative.

Variety reports: ‘“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”’

Avicii retired from performing last year, following a battle with pancreatitis.

Rolling Stone adds: “In addition to his own work, Avicii was an in-demand collaborator and remixer who worked alongside artists like Coldplay (“A Sky Full of Stars,” “Hymn for the Weekend”), Wyclef Jean and Santana (the 2014 World Cup anthem “Dar um Jeito”) Madonna, Robyn, Major Lazer and Daft Punk. “Sunshine,” a collaboration with David Guetta, earned a Best Dance Recording Grammy nomination in 2012.”