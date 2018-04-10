Ronan Farrow Comes Out as ‘Part of the LGBT Community’

Journalist Ronan Farrow came out publicly as a member of the LGBT community last night at an event for the Point Foundation, where he was honored with the Courage Award, given to “those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ and allied community and believe investing in today’s potential will produce a brighter tomorrow.”

Said Farrow, according to a press release from the Point Foundation: “Being a part of the LGBT community – which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible – that has been an incredible source of strength for me. LGBT people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and leaders I have encountered, and the most forceful defenders of the vulnerable and voiceless, because they know what it’s like to be there.”

Farrow’s sexual orientation has been a topic in the media for years. He was the subject of a 2013 VICE article that pointed out Vanity Fair and the New York Times’ reluctance to cover that topic in profiles of the journalist.